Samsung arguably makes some of the best Android phones out there and they're backed up by one of the top Android user interfaces — One UI. The company has been working on the current iteration of the software based off of Android 13 and known as One UI 5.1 for quite some time now. Samsung recently made the software available for its 2022 flagships and even some older models. But we're now coming across some potential downsides of a rapid software update rollout schedule as some customers are facing significantly quickened battery drain following the update.

Reddit user u/0192837465sfd found with their Galaxy S22 series device that Samsung Keyboard had been reporting extraordinary power use after the One UI 5.1 update. The company's customer support team later advised them to clear the cache from the app's settings and then reboot the device (you can try the same if you suspicious of the app by navigating to Settings > Apps > Filter Button > Show System Apps > Samsung Keyboard > Storage > Clear Cache and Data).

Another commenter claims they're experiencing the device getting warmer as well, though yet another commenter suggested that the update turned on maximum performance mode on the device.

Close

Separately, Galaxy S22 Ultra owners have expressed frustration about their fast-fading device with One UI 5.1 by penning threads on the Samsung EU community forums. SamMobile reports that owners of S21 series phones have also claimed poorer battery life with One UI 5.1. The good news there is that it seems Samsung already knows about this issue, meaning a fix might be in the works already. The company hasn't publicly commented on the issue yet, though.

There's some speculation that instances of this issue correlate with devices running Samsung's home-grown Exynos 2200 chipset, at least according to a different Reddit user who is facing the same issue on their Galaxy S22+. That said, upon skimming the profile of the first Redditor we mentioned above, we've determined that they are likely using a Galaxy S22+ sold in Vietnam, so we would be looking at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in that case.

When the pace of an update rollout is supercharged, some bugs are likely to creep through, and that's exactly what seems to have happened here. Regardless, battery life is a mission-critical item for people who need their phones to last all day, so we hope Samsung addresses this concern with the urgency that it deserves.