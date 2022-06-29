Here at Android Police, we're keeping a weather eye on developments surrounding Android 13, the next major platform update, coming later this year. We're now well into Android 13's beta program, and we're expecting its stable debut on Pixel phones in the next few months. But by the numbers, way more Android users will experience Android 13 on a Samsung phone than on a Pixel. Android 13 will make its way to Galaxy devices by way of One UI 5, the next iteration of Samsung's spin on Google's mobile OS. Here's everything we know about it so far.

What is Samsung One UI 5?

One UI is Samsung's suite of customizations to Android — its software skin. Since One UI's introduction in 2018, each numbered Android release has also seen a major One UI update: One UI 1 was based on Android 9, the One UI 2 update was based on Android 10, and so on. One UI 5 will be based on Android 13, which is due for stable release later this year.

What's new in Samsung One UI 5?

Details about the update are pretty light thus far. The only specific tidbit we've heard to date is that Samsung will tweak navigation animations to play out a little faster by default. It sounds like a small change, but sluggish animations are a frequent complaint about One UI 4 — they make even burly phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra feel a little slower than they should.

Aside from that, we know that One UI 5 will be based on Android 13, so it'll include all the system-level changes coming in that update. That means One UI 5 will arrive with features like per-app language settings that'll let you change the default language of individual apps rather than the entire phone; a new notification permission that means apps have to ask before they can send you notifications; and the ability to initiate phone-to-phone file transfers by tapping the two devices together. We've been keeping tabs on what's new in Android 13 — check out our coverage for a more in-depth look at the new Android features Samsung phones will pick up in One UI 5.

When will my phone get One UI 5?

Judging by an April report from SamMobile, you might be able to try One UI 5 very soon. While last year's One UI 4 beta program began in September, SamMobile says Samsung is targeting the third week of July to start its One UI 5 beta this year.

The stable One UI 4 release came about two months after its beta began, in November 2021. SamMobile says that the beta program will end a bit earlier in 2022, with a stable release aimed at sometime in October.

Last year's One UI 4 beta was initially only available on the Galaxy S21 series of devices, and it's likely Samsung will take a similar approach this year. Expect beta availability on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in July, with more devices to be added in the weeks and months that follow. The subsequent stable rollout will likely also begin with S22 phones and make its way to other Samsung devices over time afterward.

All in all, aside from what we know about Android 13 in general, we don't know a whole lot about One UI 5 yet — but given we expect its beta program to open up in just a few weeks, we should know a lot more, very soon.