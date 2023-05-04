Samsung, like many tech companies, has a habit of releasing incremental updates to its software with each new hardware iteration. Today, Samsung's announced that it's sticking to that tradition with this year's upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch devices, which will launch with the new One UI 5 Watch. A beta for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series is coming soon, too.

One UI 5 Watch will make its debut on this year's Galaxy smartwatches — presumably the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Samsung is highlighting improvements in three areas: sleep, fitness, and safety.

Source: Samsung

There's a new sleep coaching feature that aims to provide better insights into the quality of your nightly rest, plus a new SmartThings integration that can be configured to turn off connected smart home devices when your watch detects you've fallen asleep.

Galaxy Watches with One UI 5 Watch are also picking up Fitbit-style personalized heart rate zones to more accurately quantify the impact of your exercise. There are five heart rate zones, ranging from "warm up" to "maximum effort." Samsung says these new metrics will help users "set their own goals based on their ability."

Source: Samsung

Finally, One UI 5 Watch will introduce updates to its SOS feature that will let your watch automatically contact emergency services and transmit your location in the event of a fall. Fall detection will also be enabled by default for users whose Samsung account shows an age of 55 or older.

One UI 5 Watch is set to launch on upcoming Galaxy Watch devices "later this year," and beginning this month, Watch 4 and Watch 5 users will be able to sign up for a One UI 5 Watch beta through the Samsung Members app.