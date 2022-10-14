Samsung's Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series phones dominate our best Android phones list, and with the imminent release of One UI 5, your smartphone is about to get a whole lot cooler. Some of the updates to the software overlay include 16 preset color themes based on a user's current wallpaper in addition to camera improvements for Pro mode and zoom functionality. Expect to see even more new features by the time One UI 5 hits your phone.

Although Samsung is still working out the bugs, we expect to see Samsung's newest One UI update very soon. If you're currently using the beta, you've almost certainly encountered a few hiccups. We're here to help with our top tips and workarounds for Samsung's upcoming skin.

Most people should not install betas. If you don't have a backup device or you're not comfortable tinkering with the settings, do not download the One UI 5 beta.

1 One UI 5's Focus Mode accidentally restricts important apps

One of the first bugs we discovered in One UI 5's beta involved Focus Mode. This time, the function that allows users to block out distracting apps based on triggers like location and time is reintroduced within the Bixby Routines app as Modes. If you use Focus Mode with the One UI 5 beta, you may notice unexpected and essential apps are blocked. During our time with the beta, Focus mode blocked apps, including Phone, Telegram, Galaxy Wearable, and settings.

Workaround: Currently, there are two ways to fix this issue. You use the remote factory reset option from your browser or on another Samsung device. If going that route, it's best to make sure everything is backed up on Samsung Cloud beforehand. The other option is to avoid Focus Mode altogether.

2. One UI 5 crashes intermittently

Some Samsung One UI 5 beta users have reported intermittent crashes. This can happen anytime, from using various apps to changing settings, using Air Command, or acknowledging notifications.

Fix: According to a moderator on a Samsung One UI 5 beta discussion board, the best way to solve this is to wipe the cache partition. Doing this removes temporary files that could be causing issues with devices. Here are some steps according to the Beta Moderator:

Turn off your phone. Press and hold the Volume Up key and the Side key. When the Android logo displays, release both keys. An Installing system update message may show briefly before the Android Recovery menu options appear. Press the Volume down key several times to highlight the Wipe cache partition. Press the Side key to select. Press the Volume down key to highlight Yes, then press the Side key to select. When the process is complete, Reboot system now is highlighted. Press the Side key to restart the device.

3. Samsung Pay and Google Pay apps may not work

As the roll-out for the One UI 5 beta began, Samsung gave notices that Samsung Pay or Google Pay would not work. Google Pay not working made sense as the beta program software wasn't certified by Google. Meanwhile, there have been bugs reported about Samsung Pay during the first run of the beta.

Possible workaround: A simple device reboot if your best option. If that doesn't work, uninstall and reinstall Samsung Pay. If that fails, it might be beneficial to avoid using contactless payments until the feature gets patched up.

4. You may have problems uploading your data to Google Drive

Android's most popular cloud storage solution is Google Drive. Users can upload and download photos and videos from anywhere. Google Drive is also compatible with other Google Workspace apps, including Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Many One UI 5 beta users have complained about extremely slow uploads and downloads in addition to being unable to do either.

Possible workaround: There's not a great solution for this issue. You can try to wipe the cache partition, but it's not a guaranteed fix. If the problem continues, you may want to downgrade to OneUI 4.

5. One UI 5 has lots of strange Notification bugs

One UI 5 beta also introduced improvements to the quick toggle/notification area. This includes new notification permissions that require apps to ask before sending notifications alongside new media player notifications and clipboard functionality updates. So far, multiple bugs have been reported regarding the new notification system. Users have been discussing flickering issues, slow display of notifications, and the notification panel not appearing.

Workarounds: You can find several possible solutions on the Samsung One 5 discussion boards. The first thing is to make sure notification reminders are on through the settings. If that doesn't work, reboot the device. If none of these solutions work, you'll want to wipe the cache partition

6. Battery life isn't great

If you've ever downloaded a beta, you're probably not going to be surprised when we tell you One UI 5 will chew through your battery life. Samsung's discussion boards have various conversations around the issue, but here's the gist: some Samsung One UI 5 beta users are reporting very poor battery life.

Possible workaround: Your best bet is to open the Settings app, select Battery and device care, and work through the various options to see if there are opportunities to improve your battery life. It may take a charge cycle or so for things to improve, and we don't think you're going to see amazing improvements from tweaking the settings. To be honest, you may just have use your phone more conservatively, top off your battery during the day, or carry a good power bank in your bag. We don't love any of these solutions either

Expect to see Samsung One UI 5 soon

Depending on the device, there are a variety of problems that can spring up with the latest One UI 5 beta, but the upshot is Samsung is working through these issues in the beta instead of making all of us beta testers with the. One UI 5 release. If you're a beta user, you probably know that some issues can be fixed a system reboot or cache partition wipe, while others aren't going away until you receive the next update.