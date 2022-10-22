It's been two months and one week since Android 13 went stable and all this time, we've been wondering when our phones — that is, not the Pixels, thank you very much — would get the update. Well, if you own a late model Samsung device, the one-word answer at this point is "days."

More than a week ago, the company announced at its Samsung Developers Conference that One UI 5 would reach stability and begin distribution by the end of this month. Now, SamNews24 is reporting from a Samsung Europe bulletin which we haven't been able to independently verify that the Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Z Flip 4, and Fold 4 will all start getting OTAs from this Monday, October 24.

The same site was also able to obtain screenshots of an Italian Galaxy S22 Ultra receiving the update which sizes up at close to 3GB. The bulky package includes security patches from October 1 and is attached to a build number with the four-character suffix BVJA.

SamMobile notes that Italy hasn't been sited as a One UI 5 beta testing region in the weeks leading up to this release, but considering that there isn't much more "end of the month" to go in October, we think there's little to disbelieve here.

The One UI 5 beta program began in early August with the fourth and last update prior to today's news arriving on October 7. It seems at this point that there's not much left for us to do but to wait for the download.