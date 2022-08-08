Android 13 is inching closer to its final release and Samsung sure seems interested in getting its own update out to its customers as soon as possible after that. The One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 first rolled out to users in Germany and South Korea a few days ago, and is now becoming available to beta testers using the Galaxy S22 series in the US, as well.

Samsung’s announcement of the One UI 5 beta for the US officially kicks things off, but not everything's going great for everyone. 9to5Google attempted to take the beta for a spin on an unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra with a T-Mobile SIM card — only to be hit with failure. That said, we've also seen reports of things going just fine, and the update installing without issue.

Some of the most noticeable changes in One UI 5 include more options for dynamic colors and home screen tweaks. Samsung explains you can pick from up to 16 color themes based on your wallpaper, and 12 more wallpaper-agnostic presets.

On the home screen, you can combine several widgets into one stack, so they take up less screen real estate. This is an iOS 16-inspired feature, and it has existed on some devices since the One UI 4.1 days.

You can stack widgets which are at least 2x1 in size

Another prominent change in One UI 5 is the improved Camera app, which offers suggestions to improve your Pro mode pictures. The change log here is really long, and along with the August 2022 security patch the update also delivers improvements to Samsung DeX, notification delivery, and Digital Wellbeing.

Android 13 is landing soon, but until it gets here, you can get an early peek by using the Samsung Members app to join the beta on your Galaxy S22. You can follow our guide to install the One UI 5 beta, as well.