Google may be running the show when it comes to Android betas for Pixels, but other phone makers have already started joining in with betas for their own handsets, and that list is only going to grow as we approach the final release. Samsung already has a reputation for being the quickest at monthly updates among third-party OEMs (it's not even a close competition) and the South Korean manufacturer looks set to make good on that renown with the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta, which could arrive as soon as later this month. A new rumor now claims that Samsung has already begun testing the new beta on the Galaxy S22 among its employees.

Samsung employees are reportedly testing the Galaxy S22 One UI 5.0 beta internally, according to sources speaking with SamMobile. The current scope of these tests isn't immediately clear, but it feels likely that they're a prelude to imminent public testing.

That would certainly follow the timeline presented in another SamMobile stroy last week, claiming that the Galaxy S22 will be the first to get the One UI 5.0 beta, and that could happen sometime in the third week of July. That news built upon older reports which had also suggested a July timeframe for the initial One UI 5.0 beta release.

Samsung's first One UI 4 beta didn't arrive until September last year, but Android 13's off to a faster start this time. Supposedly, Samsung could be ready to conclude the S22's beta and deliver the final version of One UI 5.0 in October.

After getting off to a reasonably smooth start, recent Android 13 betas rollout have felt a little rocky — Google had to release three additional bugfix point builds on top of the initial Android 13 Beta 3 last month, with Android 13 Beta 3.3 only rolling out last week.