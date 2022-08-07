Samsung is sailing full speed ahead for the launch of One UI 5 (on top of Android 13) on its latest phones — including, just announced, the Galaxy S22 series of devices in Germany, South Korea, and the United States — and it seems confident of where it is headed. We just covered some of the changes the company wants to make to the operating system's gesture shortcuts. Now, we're taking a look at some advanced Wi-Fi settings and where in the interface they'll call home.

One Android Police reader who owns a phone that's running the One UI 5 beta has shared screenshots of a new set of developer options found in the Intelligent Wi-Fi section of the device settings — that's Settings > Wi-Fi > Intelligent Wi-Fi. Users can access the Wi-Fi developer options by tapping on the Intelligent Wi-Fi version item ten times. They'll need to do so each time they want to access these options.

15 Images Thanks: Moshe

Close

The developer options primarily give users various diagnostic views about the quality of their device's connection to their actively-used Wi-Fi network as well as reception of neighboring networks. Users can also track historical data plots centered around all measured activity or just the activity recorded from the router or apps. These tools may be useful in hunting for dead spots or tracking how much data apps handle in the background. You may have used similar tools from third-party apps, but making the information available on a first-party basis not only reduces the risk of navigating around malware-infested apps (yes, even on the Play Store with Play Protect doing its work) or even having to pay for this information to get around ads or to access specific parameters.

It's extremely likely that we'll see Google push Android 13 live to its Pixels next month. We may see devices on the One UI 5 beta turn over to a stable build shortly after.

Thanks: Moshe