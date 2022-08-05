As Android 13 has inched closed to its release with several new beta releases in the last couple of months, rumors about Samsung's One UI 5 skin also picked up steam. Leaked screenshots from an early build detailed several new features coming to your Galaxy phone as a part of the update. Reports suggested the Korean giant could start the One UI 5 beta program by late July this year—a month earlier than usual. The rumored timeline did not turn out to be entirely accurate, but a couple of weeks later, Samsung's Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program is going live for the Galaxy S22.

The company has traditionally launched a new One UI beta program in South Korea for its latest flagship devices and then expanded it to other countries a few weeks later. This time around, Samsung is releasing the One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series in Germany, South Korea, and the United States. The beta firmware is over 2.5GB in size and carries the August 2022 security patch.

A formal announcement about the beta initiative is yet to arrive, so it is unclear if the program is available in other EU countries or not. For now, reports are tricking in from Germany Galaxy S22 owners on Twitter, Reddit, and other online forums about the program going live in their region.

One UI 5 introduces up to 16 preset color themes based on your current wallpaper. This is in addition to 12 color options for the home screen, icons, and quick settings panel. Taking a cue from iOS 16, Samsung's latest skin lets you stack multiple widgets on top of each other, though this feature was already a part of One UI 4.1 on select Galaxy phones.

The Camera app has also been improved as a part of One UI 5. When using the Pro mode, users will be shown helpful tips and tricks to get more out of the different cameras. The zoom bar will also be more responsive to use aiding one-handed usability.

You need to use the Samsung Members app to join the Android 13 beta for the Galaxy S22 series. Follow our guide on how to install the One UI 5 beta for detailed instructions. Slots are limited, so you need to get in early if you are eager to try Android 13 ahead of its official release on your Galaxy phone. Installing the One UI 5 beta won't touch your app data, but your phone will be completely formatted if you decide to exit the program midway.