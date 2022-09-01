Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.

The One UI 4.1.1 build is available for the carrier unlocked models of the Galaxy S22 on Comcast, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile's network (via SamMobile). Interestingly, the update does not bump the security patch to September 2022—instead, it remains on August. As for changes, they are relatively minor. You can now edit the names of files sent through Private Share and enjoy improved Multi View controls in Smart View with options like Full screen and Picture-in-Picture (via Verizon). The PenUP app on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also gaining a new layer option in Live Drawing mode.

Samsung recently started rolling the Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S8 with some big-screen enhancements in tow. This includes a new Taskbar, as seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, that will make running multiple apps easier. But the One UI 4.1.1 build for the Galaxy S22 series is based on Android 12. It was previously believed that One UI 4.1.1 would be exclusive to the Korean giant's foldables and tablets, as was the case with One UI 3.1.1 last year.

Google focused on improving the experience on foldables and tablets with Android 12L, so Galaxy S22 owners will not notice any other significant changes. The One UI 4.1.1 update should soon make its way to the Galaxy S22 series in international markets alongside the September 2022 patch.