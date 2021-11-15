One UI 4, Samsung's latest skin based on Android 12, was just released for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and it comes with a slew of improvements, most notably dynamic theming based on your wallpaper's colors. That's great for S21 users, but what about everyone else? Samsung has already revealed which phones are in line for the update, and if you're lucky, there might even be a beta program you can sign up for right now. What we haven't known, though, is when the stable update will land on all those phones — after all, not everyone is alright running beta software on their daily driver phone. Now a newly shared roadmap from Samsung might start to clear up what we can hope to expect.

An official notice was posted on the Samsung Members Korean forums, then quickly deleted, detailing when the One UI 4 update will roll out to several of the company's smartphones. If it's anything to go by, the next phones in line for the update after the S21 series will be the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, followed by the S20 series, Note20 series, and last-gen foldables, all of which might be updated as soon as next month. Beta programs for all of those phones (except for the older foldables) are already ongoing.

Following that, the new year might kick off with Android 12 coming to even older Samsung flagships (Galaxy Fold, Note10 series, and S10 series) and some mid-range phones. We should also note that this was originally posted in the Korean forums, so it's safe to assume these dates are good for South Korea — separately, we can see that lists for Brazil and the Middle East will have slightly different dates.

Of course, we should take this with a grain of salt. While this information did come from Samsung, there's a reason why the original post was deleted. Perhaps the company didn't want these dates out in the wild yet, or maybe it can't fully commit to that timeline right now. Nonetheless, if it's true, it means One UI 4 might arrive at Samsung's whole fleet of devices quicker than we thought.

