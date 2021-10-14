If you own a Samsung device set to receive One UI 4 on top of Android 12, you might appreciate this one of its many aesthetic tweaks: a new dynamic weather widget.

As these screenshots from SamMobile show, the widget itself is rather minimalistic with a simple gradient comprising most of the space that reflects current sky conditions — blue during the day, a drabber shade in rain, gray during storms, and presumably some darker and sunnier hues as the day/night cycle proceeds (other images are scarce and hard to find if they exist at all at this moment). The temperature goes at top while the bottom features an animated condition icon along with extra information like the UV index. There's also an update timestamp and a manual refresh button, too.

One UI 4 launched in beta last month in the U.S. for the Galaxy S21 series of devices.

