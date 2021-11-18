Ever since September, Samsung has been relentlessly beta testing its Android 12-powered One UI 4 update. It began with the S21 series and has continued with models like the Z Fold3, Z Flip3, and the S20 line of phones. Now Samsung's opening things up even further, extending its beta to Note20 and additional S20 users in the US.

Notifications for the beta test have begun to appear in the Samsung Members app on Note20 devices in the States (via 9to5Google). This is just a little over a week after we saw the beta going live for users in the UK. If you’ve got a Note20 and want to get in on the action you’ll need to sign in to the Samsung Members app and look for a banner advertising the beta program.

It also looks like the One UI 4 beta for S20 phones in the US is expanding. Some lucky S20 owners have been testing the new update since earlier this month, but many Reddit users are reporting that the beta banner is only just now showing up in their Samsung Members app.

If you don’t want to download experimental software on your phone, don’t worry. The full, stable update should be available sometime in January.

