Google may have released the stable version of Android 12 for Pixels yesterday, but Samsung is still in the testing phase for the next version of Android on its own phones. One UI 4 beta 3 started arriving earlier today, and it delivers a host of bug fixes and a redesign of the Weather app.

One UI 4 beta 3 is currently available in South Korea (as spotted by SamMobile), and should reach other countries shortly. The fix I’m most happy to see is for the system UI force close bug, which had been plaguing my S21 Ultra since I installed beta 2. Beta 3 is based on the final release of Android 12 from Google, so any bugs that Google fixed between its last beta and the stable release should be fixed in One UI 4 now, as well. You can see the changelog below:

Major revisions Fixed an issue where only some menus were partially untranslated immediately after the portable update Reflected final release of Google AOSP Overscroll effect changed from existing glow to stretch form (changed in Android 12) Misrecognition of voice commands in camera app improved Applied pet lighting effect Stabilize color theme function Fix keyboard shortcut issue Fix call/text termination on other devices Fix calling Bixby not working on lock screen Fix system UI force close issue Applied many other improvements

One thing not mentioned in the changelog is the Weather app, which has received a major redesign in this update. It’s much easier on the eye than the old version, and some elements like the animated tent and moon remind me of Google Weather. The widgets seem to be unchanged since beta 2, which included a slight redesign of one.

I really like what Samsung is doing in One UI 4, and I'm looking forward to seeing if the company plans to overhaul any of its other apps. If it does, let's hope they look as good as the Weather app.

