In early June, Samsung launched the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch4 series. Based on Wear OS 3.5, the beta detailed several new features coming to Samsung's smartwatches, including new watch faces, a tweaked keyboard interface, and improved fitness tracking. Following a few beta releases and an exhaustive leak, the Korean giant has officially announced One UI Watch 4.5 and some of its new features.

Apart from new watch faces that have already been revealed, One UI Watch 4.5 will allow you to create a copy of your existing watch face, which you can customize the colors and complications of this copy to your liking. Additionally, you can mark watch faces as favorites, saving you the trouble of cycling through the entire catalog whenever you want to change the watch face.

For an improved typing experience, Samsung is updating the Galaxy Watch's keyboard with swipe-to-type and an updated interface. Further, you can seamlessly switch between different input methods, making text input significantly easier.

One UI Watch 4.5 includes some accessibility improvements as well. You can adjust the display's color and hue to increase contrast and boost readability. New options to reduce the transparency and blur effects are here, along with the ability to disable system animations entirely. And if you are hard of hearing, you can control your Bluetooth earbuds' left and right sound balance directly from the smartwatch. All accessibility options have also been moved under a single menu for better usability.

One UI Watch 4.5 also brings dual-SIM support, so you can quickly know the SIM that's in use on your phone and switch between them. And if you want, you can specify the SIM card to make a call right from your Galaxy Watch. Lastly, you can set the double-press home button action to toggle common features of the watch quickly.

These are all the One UI Watch 4.5 features that Samsung is announcing today. There are more planned, but the company will reveal them closer to the skin's public release. One UI Watch 4.5 will be available for the Galaxy Watch4, Watch4 Classic, and "upcoming Galaxy Watch series." It is currently slated to release in Q3 2022.