Samsung has made huge progress from the TouchWiz days when it was notorious for being extremely slow in rolling out updates to its devices. Apart from offering the longest software support compared to other great Android phones, even longer than the Pixels, the company has also become quick to roll out OS updates and new features to its devices. The Korean smartphone maker first announced the release of One UI 4.1 with several enhancements for its flagship and premium devices in mid-March. In the few weeks since then, the company has rapidly expanded the rollout to more of its devices in many countries worldwide. The S20, the Note20, and the Tab S6 are now receiving the update in the US, along with other devices in multiple regions.

Until last week, One UI 4.1 was available for the Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Flip3, S21 FE, S10, and Note10 series in select regions. Since then, the company has gone on to release the software update for the carrier-locked models of the Galaxy S20 series and the unlocked Galaxy Note20 lineup in the US (via SamMobile). In India, the update has made its way to Galaxy A51 (via Samsung community), Galaxy Z Fold3, M52, and F62 users. The A51 was due to receive its Android 12/One UI 4 build, but it skipped right to One UI 4.1, the first device in Samsung's roster to do so.

Apart from phones, the Korean giant has expanded the rollout to include both global 4G and Verizon variants of the Galaxy Tab S6 and the Tab S6 Lite as well as the 5G variant of the Tab S7 FE (via XDA).

You can check and download the One UI 4.1 update for your Galaxy device by going to Settings > Software update and tapping the Download and install button. There are several new features in One UI 4.1, including a redesigned palette picker, improved Portrait mode with pet recognition, Samsung Pay enhancements, and Smart Calendar. If your Galaxy device has not yet received the One UI 4.1 firmware, it should get it within the next couple of weeks, given the pace of the rollout.

Echoes of Mana beginner's guide: Tips and tricks for your journey to save the Mana Tree

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author