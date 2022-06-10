Android 12L sprang out of beta as part of Google's March Feature Drop for Pixels, but we've been waiting to see it come to devices where it might actually make a difference. Designed to improve big-screen experiences with gadgets like tablets and foldables, it seemed like an obvious candidate for Samsung's Galaxy Z-series. We've been waiting for word on when Android 12L will hit the company's devices, and it sounds like we might finally have an answer.

As spotted by Sammy Fans, the changelog for Samsung's One Hand Operation+ app includes some specific text about supporting One UI 4.1.1. That's not too surprising — we know One UI 4.1.1 is in development, after all. The real surprise here comes with confirmation that Samsung's next update is built on Android 12L, something mentioned right alongside it in the patch notes.

Galaxy S22 owners might not see massive improvements with One UI 4.1.1 — look to One UI 5 later this year for more significant changes to come — but foldable owners have a lot to gain here. Android 12L is built for devices like the Galaxy Z Fold3, adding enhancements to multitasking and split-screen mode while making better use of the large display in your hand. Samsung's done plenty of work on its own to make the Fold3 a productivity dream, but with Google's backing, the experience is likely to get even better.

It's also good news for prospective Z Fold4 buyers. Last year, Samsung launched One UI 3.1.1 with its latest foldables, and it seems all but certain that pattern will continue this year. It's an update that could make the Galaxy Z Fold4 the best foldable ever made, right out of the box — at least, from a software experience. We're only a couple of months away from the usual Samsung Unpacked summer timeframe. With any luck, we'll hear even more about One UI 4.1.1 — and everything it offers foldables — in the coming weeks.