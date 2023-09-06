Summary Samsung's new One-Click watch bands are prone to automatically detaching for some Galaxy Watch owners.

Multiple individuals have reported issues with these bands, with the concern more heightened for people with a raised wrist bone.

While this only affects a limited number of customers, Samsung may need to consider addressing the problem, while customers can opt for alternative third-party bands or older pin-based straps.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes bundled with a few upgrades over the predecessor, such as the rotating bezel for navigation and other UI functions. The wearable also supports a couple of newly released Samsung straps, known as the One-Click watch band, which uses a button rather than the pin mechanism used on older variants. Both types are compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6 series, as well as the preceding Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 lineups. However, these straps are reportedly prone to detaching on their own, leading to the wearer accidentally dropping and/or possibly losing their Galaxy Watch.

Multiple user accounts on a mid-August Reddit thread dug up by SamMobile raise the issue of these One-Click watch bands randomly falling off. The problem seems to be more apparent with individuals who have a raised wrist bone, explaining how the mechanism can be tricked into unlocking the strap, especially if the wearable is worn closer to the wrist.

Separately, a YouTube video posted early last month refers to a "serious issue" on the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic. But it's too early to deem this "serious" since not many users appear to be affected by it, not to our knowledge anyway.

While Samsung designed One-Click bands to be a faster means of swapping straps, this side effect may not have been considered by the company. As such, the issue only affects a few users with the aforementioned wrist bone positioning, so it's unclear what Samsung can do about this short of encouraging customers to be more careful when buying One-Click watch bands or asking them to wear the smartwatch a little higher on their wrist.

The good news is that Galaxy Watch 6 Classic owners can choose from a wide range of third-party bands currently available in the marketplace. Since this concern is non-existent on Samsung's older pin-based straps, these could serve as suitable alternatives for the One-Click bands, too.

As SamMobile suggests, if you're still too keen on getting these new watch bands, it's wiser to walk into a nearby Samsung store and check out these bands before buying them for your Galaxy Watch 4 or newer wearable. Despite this seemingly rare flaw with the Galaxy Watch One-Click bands, the 47mm version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic continues to be the best in the business. It also happens to possess the largest screen on any Samsung wearable to date, thanks to its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED panel.

