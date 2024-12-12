Summary The Olympic Edition Z Flip 6 by Samsung is one of the most sought-after special edition phones this year.

Samsung associates closely with Olympics, offering commemorative special editions like the Paris 2024 Z Flip 6.

Enter the giveaway by the International Olympic Committee to win a Z Flip 6 with the exclusive Olympic-themed design.

Every year, Samsung releases several sought-after special edition phones, but the most desirable by far have to be the ultra-customizable foldable duo — the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6. Samsung allows customizing the hinge and faceplate colors on these models if the standard colors are too mainstream for you. Moreover, the brand is closely associated with the Olympics, and it releases commemorative special editions. Even with the event complete, you could get your hands on a 2024 Paris Olympics special Z Flip 6.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have long since wound up, but Samsung continued its longtime affiliation as event sponsor this year as well. Like many prior years, the 2024 Olympics got its own special edition phone in the Z Flip 6. Two versions were created this year — one for the fans and only presented to the participating olympians. While some of the latter were ironically flipped during and after the event, there's no easy way to get your hands on one. That just changed.

Samsung just announced a giveaway of this elusive phone, arranged by the International Olympic Committee (via SamMobile). You can get started on the Olympic Rewards website, and entries close on January 15, 2025.

Win a special phone with special accessories

You can make multiple entries too

Close

The winner of this giveaway will get the special Z Flip 6 with a yellow sheen resembling the gold medal presented at the Olympics, and the back panel is also engraved with the Olympic rings. Along with the device itself, the winner also gets a Berluti leather case, another protective frame, and a tote bag.

You can participate in this giveaway if you're a resident of the US, UK, or France. To do so, you need to watch through videos and highlights reels from various Olympic events this year, and share the clips on social media. Like many other giveaways, participants aren't limited to one entry, and every interaction with the content constitutes one more entry. So, you could win this special device with little effort.

That said, the Flip 6 is still one of the best foldables on the market, even though it isn't the most affordable option.