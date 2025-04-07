Summary Samsung has published a detailed One UI 7 release schedule stretching into June for its Galaxy devices.

The Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and S24 FE will get their One UI 7 update later in April.

Most mid-range and low-end Galaxy devices will receive their update in June.

After a prolonged wait, Samsung announced the official release date for the stable One UI 7 update in early March. However, the company only mentioned an April 7 rollout, offering no specifics on when older devices would be updated. With the stable Android 15 firmware now rolling out for the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6, Samsung has provided a detailed One UI 7 release timeline.

In a post on its South Korean community (via @tarunvats33), Samsung revealed its entire One UI 7 release timeline, stretching into June. While the company will update most of its recent flagship devices to Android 15 in April or May, the wait will stretch into June for mid-range and low-end Galaxy devices.

Below is the official One UI 7 release schedule shared by the company today.

April : Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, S24 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup

: Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, S24 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup May : Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3, Galaxy S23 FE, S22 series, S21 series, Galaxy A34, A35, A16, Quantum 5 and 4, Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series

: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3, Galaxy S23 FE, S22 series, S21 series, Galaxy A34, A35, A16, Quantum 5 and 4, Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series June: Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Tab A9/A0+, Tab Active 5, and Tab S9 FE.

While the release timeline is for South Korea, it should apply to most major markets worldwide. Samsung typically pushes the update to international markets within days of its initial release in its home market.

Depending on your Galaxy device, you might have to wait until June for the stable One UI 7 firmware — nearly 10 months after Google officially released Android 15.

With the Galaxy S24 series only now receiving its stable Android 15 update in South Korea, the other devices listed in Samsung’s announcement should get their One UI 7 build in the second half of this month.

One UI 8 might arrive early to make up for One UI 7's delay