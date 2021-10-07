Samsung got an early start on delivering October's security patch internationally, delivering it to users before September had even drawn to a close. As usual, US-based devices are following about a week behind — not too shabby, considering Pixel owners only just got the update on Monday. As October continues to carry on, the first two Samsung phones are receiving their stateside updates, and to no one's surprise, it's starting with the latest Z-series foldables.

Unlocked variants of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are the first to get their updates this month. In addition to October's slate of security fixes, both devices are getting some general stability improvements, and RAM Plus, designed to set aside some of the phone's storage for virtual RAM. Samsung might be starting slow, but it won't be long until all of its various smartphones — flagship and budget alike — board the never-ending update train. Here's the complete list of devices:

Galaxy Z series

Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold3: F926U1UES1AUI5, released October 6th Galaxy Z Flip3: F711U1UES2AUI5, released October 6th



Even if you haven't upgraded to one of Samsung's latest foldables just yet, these updates are good news. It's just a matter of time before they expand to carriers and other various devices.

