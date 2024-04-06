Summary Samsung Galaxy phones will now have access to a new editing tool.

Samsung dominates the smartphone market with its Galaxy lineup, producing some of the best Android phones you can buy in 2024. While the brand manages to deliver excellent hardware, it also excels with its software. In 2024, Samsung embraced AI and managed to incorporate it into its operating system, along with its other apps. While these perks were only initially available on its Galaxy S24 series smartphones, the AI features have slowly found their way to other devices as well.

With that said, Samsung is once again tinkering with its Gallery app, adding more features that will make editing your photos even easier. The new feature was spotted by the folks at SamMobile, and users will now be able to take advantage of more accurate editing tools with the introduction of the Magentic Lasso.

Magnetic Lasso is a game-changer

If you've ever used Adobe Photoshop, chances are, you've probably heard of this term before. The Magnetic Lasso was and still is a real game-changer when it comes to editing, as it allows you to quickly and accurately make selections just by dragging the tool along the edges of your subject. What makes this tool so magical is that it will automatically snap the edges of your subject, regardless if you're being less than accurate.

While not perfect, it's certainly better than trying to outline everything by hand and Samsung is implementing the Magic Lasso tool in combination with its Magic Eraser, which will allow users to easily outline the objects that need to be erased. If you're eager to try out this feature, you can head into the Gallery app, Edit → Tools → Object Eraser, then you should see the Magnetic Lasso option in the upper right-hand portion of your screen.

If you aren't seeing that option, then it just means Samsung hasn't rolled out the update quite yet. But if you're someone that needs to try it out now, you can always take the direct route and just download the update from APKMirror. Once installed, you should see the option listed above and can now experiment with Samsung's Magic Lasso tool. For the most part, Samsung has done an excellent job of revitalizing its OS and apps by injecting them with AI. And while things are good, what do you want to see Samsung do next?