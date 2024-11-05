Key Takeaways Samsung has released the Nov 2024 update for Galaxy S23 with security patch S911xSQS5CXI8, available for the Verizon carrier-locked variant.

The update does not introduce new features; Samsung focuses on developing One UI 7, reportedly arriving later this month.

Samsung has addressed 37 high-severity vulnerabilities in the Nov update.

Just a day after releasing the November 2024 update for the Galaxy S24, Samsung has rolled out the same security patch for Galaxy S23 users in the US. It's impressive to see Samsung delivering updates so promptly — especially before Google's own Pixel devices. Currently, the update is available only for the Verizon carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy S23 in the US, but it should reach other carriers and unlocked models in the coming days.

The update, which comes with the build number S911xSQS5CXI8, includes the November 2024 security patch. It is still based on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 and doesn't include any major new features or changes. You can check if your Galaxy S23 device has received the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung's security bulletin for the November update confirms that, while it doesn't include any critical fixes, it addresses 37 high-severity vulnerabilities. You should update your device nonetheless to ensure it's protected against potential threats. Currently, the update is available only for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, but it's expected to reach other flagship Galaxy devices, including the latest Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold foldables, fairly soon.

One UI 7 beta should be arriving soon, loaded with new features

The likely reason the November 2024 security update lacks major features is that Samsung is focused on developing its upcoming One UI 7 update. Reports indicate that the first One UI 7 beta will arrive later this month, with a stable release expected early next year.

Leaks suggest that One UI 7 will bring a refreshed design inspired by the iPhone, focused on improving one-handed usability, along with new AI features for Galaxy devices. Although Samsung usually leads in delivering major Android updates, it's taking extra time to refine One UI 7. So, don't expect significant new features in future One UI 6 updates until Samsung rolls out Android 15 with One UI 7.