Samsung has built a solid reputation for regular and reliable software updates over the last few years, and that's continuing now as the November 2022 security patch reaches devices in the US. Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, were the first to kick off this round of updates at the beginning of the month, quickly followed by last year's foldables and the Verizon Note 10.

The update includes the usual bug fixes and optimizations in addition to the protection from the latest security threats. Right now we're seeing it available across networks for the unlocked Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, and the Verizon Note 10. This comes hot on the heels of the European Fold 4 and Flip 4, which got the update just a few days earlier in Ireland before expanding to other regions.

The November 2022 patch should start to reach more Galaxy devices across all major carriers over the next few weeks, and as always, we'll keep this article updated with all those details as they arrive.

Galaxy Note 10 series

Verizon Galaxy Note 10: SP1A.210812.016.N970USQS7HVJ3, released November 11th Galaxy Note 10+: SP1A.210812.016.N975USQS7HVJ3, released November 11th



Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z series