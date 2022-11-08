Samsung has the best Android phones on the market and provides the best software support among all manufacturers. It promises four OS updates for its devices after launch, with security releases for another year. Even better, the Korean giant consistently rolls out monthly security patches for its premium and flagship devices on a timely basis at the beginning of every month. Typically, the company releases the latest patch for its flagship Galaxy S series before expanding the rollout to the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold lineup. This time, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting the update first.

Samsung first rolled out the November security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in late October as a part of the second One UI 5 beta. Now, the company is rolling out the update for the Flip 4's international variant running Android 12-based One UI 4. This month's patch fixes three critical vulnerabilities and several 'High' security issues. Additionally, Samsung has fixed 26 vulnerabilities related to its One UI skin and underlying hardware.

For now, the 695MB November 2022 patch is only available in Ireland, but a wider rollout could commence in the coming days. The update is also already available for download in the US. Other premium Galaxy devices should start receiving this month's security patch later this week.

Samsung usually releases the latest security patch for all its premium and flagship devices by the first week of the month. This time though, the company is running behind schedule, possibly because it is busy with the stable Android 13 rollout for its devices. So far, Samsung has updated the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and Note 20 series to Android 13, but the firmware for all these phones contains the October 2022 security patch.

You can check out Samsung's November 2022 security bulletin to get an overview of all the vulnerabilities patched.

