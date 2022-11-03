Samsung Notes is the flagship note-taking service available on most Samsung devices. There are many great alternatives, but Samsung users shouldn't overlook this simple and effective tool. Many of the best Samsung smartphones come with the app already installed. You can use it on Galaxy tablets and computers, too.

Notes is capable of impressing even the most experienced digital note-takers. Whether you're preparing for Samsung's impending flagship release or you've had the app stashed for years, don't let these nifty features fly under your radar.

1. How to favorite and pin note pages

The organizational tools in Notes are useful, especially when you have a backlog of pages that are building up. Use favorites and the pinning feature to keep important notes near the top.

  1. Tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner of the Notes homescreen.
  2. Tap Sort.
    Screenshot shows Samsung Notes main screen with arrow pointing to triple dots in top right.
    Screenshot shows Samsung Notes home screen with option drop down in top right and arrow pointing to the word
  3. Enable the Pin favorites to top option.
  4. Open a page you want to favorite.
  5. Tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner.
    Screenshot shows Samsung Notes sort options with an arrow pointing to the 'Pin favorites to top' toggle.
    Screenshot shows a Samsung Notes note page open with an arrow pointing to the triple dots in the top right.
  6. Select Add to favorites.
    Screenshot shows the option drop down in the note page with an arrow pointing to 'Add to favorites'.
    Screenshot shows the Samsung Notes main screen with a new order, as one note page has been starred / favorited and now sits at the top.

2. How to customize pens, highlighters, and erasers

The virtual pen in Notes can be customized to fit your preferences. The same is true for the eraser and highlighter settings. Whether you're taking notes, annotating work, or experiencing a doodle frenzy, the right pen preset will be waiting for you.

  1. Open a note page and click the draw mode icon in the lower-left corner.
  2. Tap the pen icon.
    Screenshot shows an empty note page in Samsung Notes with an arrow pointing to the draw mode icon in the lower left.
    Screenshot shows an empty note page in Samsung Notes with an arrow pointing to the pen icon in the lower left.
  3. Select your desired pen settings.
  4. Tap the star icon to favorite the selected settings.
  5. Complete the same steps for the highlighter and eraser icons.
    Screenshot shows the pen customization options in the empty note page in Samsung Notes.
    Screenshot shows the note page in Samsung Notes with the customized pen having drawn some squiggles and a smiley, with arrows pointing to the highlighter and eraser icons in the lower left.

3. How to import and annotate images or PDFs

One of Notes' most underrated features is its annotation support. Notes is the perfect app to use if you have an image or PDF document that needs comments or another form of annotation. Use this feature if you want to import a file into Notes and write or draw over it.

  1. Open a note page and tap the attachment icon in the upper-right corner.
  2. Select the file type (and allow permissions if necessary).
    Screenshot shows an empty note page in Samsung Notes titled 'Annotate' with an arrow pointing to the attachment icon in the top right.
    Screenshot shows the empty note page titled 'Annotate' with an option drop down in the top right and an arrow pointing to 'Image'.
  3. Select the desired image and press Done.
  4. Tap the draw mode icon, and annotate away.
    Screenshot shows the photo gallery with an arrow pointing to a selected photo of a cat in the lower left. Another arrow points to 'Done' in the top right.
    Screenshot shows the note page titled 'Annotate' with the photo of the cat at the to of the note. The cat has a hat drawn onto it and a drawn arrow with the words 'Very Cute'.

4. How to add a voice recording

Sometimes a voice recording can do more for you than written words. There are some fun additional features you can use voice recordings for in Notes, but it's simple enough to take down a recording you can return to later.

  1. Open a note page and tap the attachment icon in the upper-right corner.
  2. Tap Voice recording (and allow permissions if necessary).
    Screenshot shows an empty note page in Samsung Notes titled Record with an arrow pointing to the attachment icon in the top right.
    Screenshot shows the note page titled Record with an options box in the top right and an arrow pointing to 'Voice recording'.
  3. Let it run until you are finished, then press the square stop recording icon.
  4. Tap the left arrow next to the record button to play back and view details about your recording(s) in this note.
    Screenshot shows note page titled Record with a bubble in the top right that shows a timer with :32 seconds elapsed and an arrow pointing to a square black 'stop recording' icon.
    Screenshot shows the note page titled Record with the recording bubble in the top right now showing :45 seconds elapsed with a 'begin recording' button next to it. An arrow points to a left-pointing arrow icon just next to the 'begin recording' button in the bubble.

5. How to share files with others

File sharing is an important feature when it comes to digital collaboration. This app makes it easy to share note pages using a variety of file types. If you want to share a note page with someone, follow these steps.

  1. Open a note page and tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner.
  2. Select Share.
    Screenshot shows the note page titled Annotate with the cat image and an arrow pointing to the triple dots in the top right.
    Screenshot shows the note page titled Annotate with an options drop down menu covering most of the right side of the screen. An arrow points to 'Share'.
  3. Choose a file type.
  4. Select the sharing tool (such as communication apps and sharing services).
    Screenshot shows the note page titled Annotate with a new drop down menu covering most of the top of the screen. An arrow points to 'Image file'.
    Screenshot shows the note page titled Annotate with the cat image at the top and a 'sharing options' bubble at the bottom of the screen. Various sharing tools / apps are listed as options in the bubble.

6. How to retrieve deleted note pages

Everyone accidentally deletes an important file at some point. It's a dreaded feeling. If you delete one of your note pages in Notes, you can retrieve it within a 15-day window. There's no need to worry the next time your finger slips.

  1. Tap the triple lines in the upper-left corner of the Notes homescreen.
  2. Tap Trash.
    Screenshot shows the Samsung Notes main screen with an arrow pointing to the triple lines in the top left.
    Screenshot shows an options menu with an arrow pointing to 'Trash'.
  3. Select the note page you want to restore.
  4. Tap Restore.
    Screenshot shows the Trash page of Samsung Notes with an arrow pointing to a note page that is present / displayed.
    Screenshot shows the previously selected note page open with an arrow pointing to 'Restore' in the top right.

7. How to lock private note pages

It's fair to want privacy for some note pages on your device. From jotting down sensitive passwords to writing journal entries, it never hurts to have access to a digital lock and key. Locked note pages don't display a preview and require a password for access.

  1. Open a note page and tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner.
  2. Tap Lock (and allow permissions if necessary).
    Screenshot shows a note page open in Samsung Notes titled Draw with colorful scribbles, and an arrow pointing to the triple dots in the top right.
    Screenshot shows the note page titled draw with an options drop down obscuring most of the page. An arrow points to 'Lock'.
  3. Enter a password with at least four characters.
  4. Press Continue.
    Screenshot shows the Create password page in Samsung Notes after choosing 'Lock', with a 4-digit password entered into the field and an arrow pointing to 'Continue'.
    Screenshot shows the Samsung Notes main screen with the note page titled Draw now locked. The preview now only displays as 'This note is locked.', and a small lock icon sits in the top right of the note page preview.

A simple note-taking tool with clever features

Samsung users shouldn't skip over this tool when scrolling through their preloaded apps. If you don't like using a stylus, learn how to improve your Samsung keyboard. Samsung Notes is sure to serve you well no matter how you choose to use it.