Samsung Notes is the flagship note-taking service available on most Samsung devices. There are many great alternatives, but Samsung users shouldn't overlook this simple and effective tool. Many of the best Samsung smartphones come with the app already installed. You can use it on Galaxy tablets and computers, too.

Notes is capable of impressing even the most experienced digital note-takers. Whether you're preparing for Samsung's impending flagship release or you've had the app stashed for years, don't let these nifty features fly under your radar.

1. How to favorite and pin note pages

The organizational tools in Notes are useful, especially when you have a backlog of pages that are building up. Use favorites and the pinning feature to keep important notes near the top.

Tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner of the Notes homescreen. Tap Sort. 2 Images Close Enable the Pin favorites to top option. Open a page you want to favorite. Tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Select Add to favorites. 2 Images Close

2. How to customize pens, highlighters, and erasers

The virtual pen in Notes can be customized to fit your preferences. The same is true for the eraser and highlighter settings. Whether you're taking notes, annotating work, or experiencing a doodle frenzy, the right pen preset will be waiting for you.

Open a note page and click the draw mode icon in the lower-left corner. Tap the pen icon. 2 Images Close Select your desired pen settings. Tap the star icon to favorite the selected settings. Complete the same steps for the highlighter and eraser icons. 2 Images Close

3. How to import and annotate images or PDFs

One of Notes' most underrated features is its annotation support. Notes is the perfect app to use if you have an image or PDF document that needs comments or another form of annotation. Use this feature if you want to import a file into Notes and write or draw over it.

Open a note page and tap the attachment icon in the upper-right corner. Select the file type (and allow permissions if necessary). 2 Images Close Select the desired image and press Done. Tap the draw mode icon, and annotate away. 2 Images Close

4. How to add a voice recording

Sometimes a voice recording can do more for you than written words. There are some fun additional features you can use voice recordings for in Notes, but it's simple enough to take down a recording you can return to later.

Open a note page and tap the attachment icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Voice recording (and allow permissions if necessary). 2 Images Close Let it run until you are finished, then press the square stop recording icon. Tap the left arrow next to the record button to play back and view details about your recording(s) in this note. 2 Images Close

5. How to share files with others

File sharing is an important feature when it comes to digital collaboration. This app makes it easy to share note pages using a variety of file types. If you want to share a note page with someone, follow these steps.

Open a note page and tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner. Select Share. 2 Images Close Choose a file type. Select the sharing tool (such as communication apps and sharing services). 2 Images Close

6. How to retrieve deleted note pages

Everyone accidentally deletes an important file at some point. It's a dreaded feeling. If you delete one of your note pages in Notes, you can retrieve it within a 15-day window. There's no need to worry the next time your finger slips.

Tap the triple lines in the upper-left corner of the Notes homescreen. Tap Trash. 2 Images Close Select the note page you want to restore. Tap Restore. 2 Images Close

7. How to lock private note pages

It's fair to want privacy for some note pages on your device. From jotting down sensitive passwords to writing journal entries, it never hurts to have access to a digital lock and key. Locked note pages don't display a preview and require a password for access.

Open a note page and tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner. Tap Lock (and allow permissions if necessary). 2 Images Close Enter a password with at least four characters. Press Continue. 2 Images Close

A simple note-taking tool with clever features

Samsung users shouldn't skip over this tool when scrolling through their preloaded apps. If you don't like using a stylus, learn how to improve your Samsung keyboard. Samsung Notes is sure to serve you well no matter how you choose to use it.