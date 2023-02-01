In revealing the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also shined a light on one neat One UI 5.1 feature that will let fellow busy Galaxy phone and tablet owners collaborate over Google Meet and Samsung Notes.

We actually got teased with this feature with a changelog leak a few days ago, but the devil's always in the details and some of them are visual as evidenced with the screenshots we've captured during Samsung's Unpacked livestream event.

With One UI 5.1, Google Meet users are able to share not just the screen, but a live Samsung Notes document for simultaneous collaborative editing.

Source: Samsung

This integration goes hand-in-hand with waves of the S Pen, especially with handwriting-to-text recognition.

Samsung's language around this feature makes it seem like co-editing won't be available without a Google Meet call. The feature will only be available on the Galaxy S23 Ultra for the time being, so don't take this to be your killer app. We'll have to keep an eye out for new device support with monthly updates. And, obviously, you'll need to be logged into both Google and Samsung accounts.

We're asking Samsung for clarification on some details.

If you're curious about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we've got hands-on coverage for you to dive into.