ChatGPT is slowly disrupting the fabric of online searches. After Microsoft incorporated the generative AI tool into Bing a few months ago, the company began campaigning for Firefox to make its search engine the default one on the browser. Around the same time, Samsung was also contemplating switching the default search engine in its Galaxy phones from Google to Bing, but it looks like that might be on hold for just a little while longer.

While Google Chrome comes pre-installed on most Galaxy devices, Samsung also ships phones with its own in-house browser that uses Google as the default search engine. Additionally, the company's One UI Home launcher comes with a Google Search widget embedded into the main home screen page.

Samsung initially contemplated switching this functionality to Bing given its newfound power thanks to ChatGPT, but according to The Wall Street Journal, the South Korean corporation has put those discussions on pause as it fears what consequences, both in the public eye and in its business relations, might arise with it.

Given Samsung's ties to Google, it's understandable why the company might have suspended those discussions. Additionally, with Google introducing Bard and incorporating its own generative AI into its search engine, it might dispel the need to switch over to a new search provider. Even if Samsung did commit to switching search engines, it would have had to break a contract with Google that guarantees its apps are the default across Samsung devices in exchange for access to the Play Store.

Samsung's interest in generative AI isn't new. Just a few days ago, a rumor suggested that Samsung is developing its own platform similar to ChatGPT and Bard, but it would only be available to its employees. Granted it's not going to be incorporated into any search engine, but it's reasonable to understand the company's interest.

The decision to not make the switch to Bing leaves Google with enough breathing room to make sure Bard functions just as well if not better than ChatGPT. After showcasing how it would work at this year's I/O, Google should hope that once it's available to the public, it leaves a long-lasting mark as its competitor did.