Summary Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumored to have a slim design and pack bigger displays than the regular Fold 6.

New test firmware for Z Fold 6 Slim spotted on Samsung servers, hinting at its future release.

The Slim foldable might not launch outside of South Korea.

After months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 went official on July 10 at Samsung's Unpacked in Paris. The rumor mill suggests that Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (or Ultra), which could ship with an even thinner chassis than its regular sibling. Recent reports indicated the Korean giant might have paused the development of the Slim model, casting shadows on its public release. Apparently, Samsung has not given up on the Z Fold 6 Slim, and it could launch later this year, albeit only in Korea.

Typically, Samsung starts working on firmware for its upcoming devices months before release. The folks over at GalaxyClub have spotted new test firmware for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, codenamed SM-F958N, on the Korean company's servers. It was only uploaded this week, hinting that Samsung has not given up on the foldable's purported release.

The firmware contains the country codes KOO, KTC, SKC, and LUC, referencing South Korea and local carriers like SK Telecom, KT, and Uplus. Builds with other country codes are unavailable on Samsung's servers, though this could change in the future. But for now, this adds further credence to reports of the Z Fold 6 Slim not launching outside of South Korea.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could pack bigger displays

A recent Korean report claims the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might pack an 8-inch inner folding screen, up from the Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch panel. The cover screen could get a bump to 6.5-inch vs. the Fold 6's 6.3-inch. The foldable will apparently also have a slimmer chassis than the 12.1mm Fold 6, though this will come at the expense of the digitizer support.

The appearance of the Z Fold 6 Slim's test firmware on Samsung's servers suggests that the foldable is still a few months away from launch. So, if you have already preordered the Galaxy Z Fold 6, don't cancel your order just yet. The Slim model is not going to launch anytime soon. And even when it does, you might not be able to get your hands on it.