Despite being a South Korean company, Samsung has never held a Galaxy Unpacked event in its home country. The company usually prefers the US or a European country to launch its flagship products. There were rumors that this could change this year with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5's Unpacked launch being hosted in the East Asian country. An executive from the company confirmed this recently, and now Samsung itself has issued a press release announcing that it will host its next Unpacked event in South Korea for the first time.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event will occur in late July 2023 at COEX, Samseong-dong, Gangnam, in Seoul, Korea, where the company will unveil its 2023 foldable lineup. As rumors previously indicated, the Korean giant is holding its second Unpacked event of the year a few weeks earlier than usual. The event was typically held in August in previous years.

Samsung, however, stopped short of confirming the exact date. Going forward, Samsung says it will host its Unpacked foldable launch in different cities every year, depending on the event's theme.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have leaked extensively, and almost everything about them is known at this point. Samsung is not planning significant changes to its foldables this year. For the Galaxy Z Flip 5, besides the yearly internal upgrade, the phone will get a much bigger cover display, as shown in leaked renders. This should allow you to do a lot more without having to flip open the phone every time.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could use a teardrop hinge, allowing Samsung to provide an official dust ingress protection rating on its foldable for the first time. Leaked renders indicate no other significant design changes. Other rumored upgrades include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, faster UFS 4.0 storage, and up to 12GB RAM.