Summary Samsung may launch three Galaxy Watch 7 models: Classic, Pro, and likely a regular version without a rotating bezel or rugged design.

The upcoming Exynos W940 chip on the Watch 7 series could deliver a 30% performance increase and a 50% boost in power efficiency over the previous model.

An upgraded processor on the Galaxy Watch 7 could improve performance, extend battery life, and enable new health or AI-based features.

Since jumping ship to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021, Samsung has launched its wearable in two flavors: a regular model and a Classic variant with a rotating bezel. In 2022, it added a Pro variant to the Watch 5 lineup instead of releasing a version with a physical rotating bezel. Last year, the company again brought back the Classic model and skipped launching a Pro version. With the Galaxy Watch 7 though, Samsung might expand its watch lineup to include three variants.

A Korean tipster claims the Galaxy Watch 7 could launch in three models: Classic, Pro, and a "new one." Samsung has alternated between launching a Classic and Pro variant of its smartwatch every year. With both models supposedly launching this year, the third configuration referred to by the tipster could be the regular version without a rotating bezel or a chunky, rugged design.

A recent report indicated Samsung was considering going back to a squarish display for the Galaxy Watch. However, it would be too early for the company to make such a move.

Another leak suggests the Galaxy Watch 7's Exynos W940 chip will apparently provide a 30% performance uplift over the existing W930 SoC and be up to 50% more power efficient (via SamMobile). If true, this could be the biggest internal update Samsung's Wear OS watches have received since 2021.

The Watch 4 uses an Exynos W920 chip, which is fabricated on the company's 5nm EUV process and features two Cortex-A55 cores and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The W930 SoC inside the Watch 6 is an iterative upgrade over the W920, packing faster CPU cores and more RAM.

While the Exynos W920 was a cutting-edge chip when it launched, that's not the case now. Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, which powers the Pixel Watch 2 and the OnePlus Watch 2, is fabricated on a more efficient 4nm node and packs a quad-core CPU with a faster Adreno 702 GPU.

A faster SoC should allow the Galaxy Watch 7 to deliver better performance and last longer as well. Samsung could also take advantage of the extra processing power to introduce new health or AI-based features to its wearable. Based on the timeline of previous Galaxy Watch launches, expect Samsung's next smartwatch to launch in July or August 2024 at an Unpacked event alongside the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.