The company has typically used a high-end Exynos or Qualcomm chip in its high-end Android tablets.

Unlike annual smartphone releases, Samsung follows an 18-month to 2-year upgrade cycle for its flagship tablets.

If you want to buy a flagship Android tablet, you have limited options. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S series should sit at the top of that list, with its high-end internals and big, beautiful OLED panels. Typically, the Korean company has used its in-house Exynos or flagship Qualcomm chipset on its high-end tablets. But at least one of the models in the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 lineup might make an exception by featuring a MediaTek SoC this time.

For the first time, a US variant of the Galaxy Tab S10+ with model number SM-X828U has appeared on Geekbench, revealing some details about its internals.

Based on the motherboard identifier gts10p, the tablet will likely use a Dimensity 9300+ SoC, MediaTek's current flagship chip meant to compete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Fabricated on TSMC's 4nm node, the chip houses an octa-core CPU cluster clocked at up to 3.25GHz and a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU with hardware ray tracing support.

According to the Geekbench listing, the tablet scores 2141 points in the single-core benchmark and 6952 points in the multi-core tests. Since the Galaxy Tab S10 series is under development, these scores can change and improve even further.

For comparison, most Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphones score around 2200 in Geekbench's single-core and around 6900 in the multi-core tests.

Samsung will apparently pair the chip with 12GB RAM. There's no word on storage, but it should start from 256GB, with 512GB possibly also being an option.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is unlikely to launch anytime soon

Unlike its smartphone lineup, Samsung does not unveil a new flagship tablet every year. Instead, it operates on an 18-month to 2-year upgrade cycle. The Galaxy Tab S9 series launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in July 2023. So, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is still at least a few months away from launch.

The reason behind Samsung's decision to use a flagship MediaTek chip in its upcoming high-end tablet is unclear. There's no need for concern, though, as the Dimensity 9300+ SoC is a top-tier chip known for its exceptional performance.