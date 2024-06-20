Summary Samsung News replaced the previously unknown Samsung Free app, offering a specialized curation of news and podcasts.

The app's first major update will cover the 2024 US Presidential Election and has added offerings from its new content partner, La Liga.

As a new player in the Android news aggregation space, Samsung News aims to compete by adding more content partners over time.

Does anyone remember Samsung Free? The horribly-named app in the Samsung ecosystem became Samsung News in April 2023, which was a welcome change that actually described what the app’s purpose is. Before switching names, it offered access to live TV, news, podcasts, and more, but after it was rebranded, it offered a more specialized curation of only news and podcasts. From then on, the Samsung News app had virtually zero big updates until today.

Samsung has expanded News’ offerings to provide coverage of some of the major occurrences happening in 2024. In addition to the news, podcasts, and following tabs, a dedicated 2024 US Presidential Election tab has been added. It will provide a calendar of key dates in the election season, such as debate schedules and party conventions, as well as polls and candidate profiles. Additionally, the Spanish football league, La Liga, has joined Samsung as a content partner. Two of the biggest clubs in world football (Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona) play in the league. Lastly, more content partners have been announced, such as Yahoo Sports, ESPN, CNBC, Good Morning America, and others.

News curators aplenty in the Android world

Samsung is not the only company to create a news aggregator for use in the smartphone world, but it is one of the newest to dip their toes in the waters. Samsung claims in its release that its News app has become a “staple for millions of Galaxy device owners,” so there is obviously a large audience clamoring for this type of content curation. Back in 2020, we talked about the best news curators on Android devices, and we did the same (sort of) in 2023, but even since then, the landscape has changed so much. Google News is massive in the Android space, and Apple News has iPhone owners’ hearts.

For Google News users who loved reading magazines on the platform, December 2023 was a difficult time. After all, Google completely shut down its digital magazine service through both the app and website starting on Dec. 18. Google News users should know how easy it is to both save specific stories and hide news from publications they don’t want to see news from. Samsung News is young, but to take on competition from other Android news curators, it will have to continue doing more of what it has just done: add more content partners as time goes on.