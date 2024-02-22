Summary Galaxy Fit 3 features a bigger display for over 100 watch faces, IP68 water resistance & fitness tracking.

Safety features like Fall Detection & Emergency SOS make Fit 3 more than just a wearable.

Long battery life, camera controller, and phone syncing make Fit 3 versatile despite the lack of Wear OS.

Over the last few years, Samsung's wearable efforts have stood out with its Galaxy Watch lineup. The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first Wear OS 3 smartwatch, with the Watch 5 and Watch 6 raising the bar in the following years with their refined design, long battery life, and health-tracking features. The Korean company was once also known for its fitness trackers — the Galaxy Fit series. But after the Galaxy Fit 2 launch in October 2020, it appeared Samsung gave up on the segment, with no word on its successor over the years. That's changing now, with the Galaxy Fit 3 going official.

The 2020 Galaxy Fit 2 was known for its sleek design. However, the Galaxy Fit 3 adopts a bigger watch-like design. Samsung claims the new wearable is 45% wider than its predecessor and packs a larger 1.6-inch display. The bigger display means more room to show content, with the wearable shipping with over 100 watch face presets. You can also use any photo from your phone as the background.

Samsung says the Galaxy Fit 3 carries an IP68 and 5ATM rating, making it dust and water-resistant for up to 50m depth of water for 10 minutes. On the fitness tracking front, the wearable can track over 100 workouts, with sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring also available. Safety features include support for Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. The two features ensure the wearable can call emergency services when it detects a fall. Or, you can reach emergency services by pressing the physical key on the right five times.

You can use the Galaxy Fit 3 as a camera controller for the paired Galaxy phone. Additionally, the wearable will sync with your phone's Bedtime mode to ensure you are not disturbed when sleeping. Lastly, the Fit 3 will allow you to ping the paired phone if you misplace it.

Despite packing a significantly bigger screen, the Fit 3 lasts a claimed 13 days. While impressive, that's two days less than the Fit 2. The long battery life is because the Fit 3 does not run on Wear OS. Instead, it runs on a real-time OS, meaning support for Play Store and third-party apps is missing.

The Galaxy Fit 3 goes on sale starting February 23 in select markets in gray, silver, and pink gold shades. There's no word on the pricing yet, but it should be revealed soon.