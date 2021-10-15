Remember Moto Maker? Motorola used to make it easy to personalize your Moto X or Moto G with whatever colors you liked the most, but it quietly discontinued the program several years ago. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are the newest foldable devices from Samsung, complete with top-notch specs and, at least in the case of the Z Flip3, a more affordable price. With another event on the horizon, the company might be ready to pick up the mantle from Motorola, with the introduction of customizable colors for both of its folding phones.

Today, Samsung unveiled a 19-second teaser for its upcoming "Unpacked Part 2" event, scheduled to take place on October 20th. Rather than hinting at a new product launch, the video shows three aliens in front of a computer playing around with a color palette picker, with their clothes changing colors randomly. With the teaser preparing viewers to "unfold something unmistakably you," it definitely doesn't look like new hardware.

Samsung is teasing this event a follow-up on August's launch for the latest Galaxy Z devices. Right now, both smartphones come in several colorways, including some striking designs like Z Flip3's slick panda tones. A customization engine would bring this to a whole new level, presumably offering far more choice than what's currently available. A link in the video's description points to something called "Galaxy Studio," likely a potential name for its design lab. However, clicking the URL currently redirects to the regular Galaxy landing page.

If you were hoping for a possible Galaxy S21 FE announcement at this event, it looks like you're out of luck. Recent rumors point to a January release date for Samsung's next device. Thankfully, with only a few more days to go until this event, we won't have to wait long to find out all about these new color options.

Pixel 6 live wallpapers show off Google's green thumb Some floral arrangements for your next smartphone

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email