After months of rumors and leaks, Samsung started its Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series on August 5. While the Korean giant is yet to make an official announcement about the beta, the firmware is available for download in Germany, South Korea, and the US. At first glance, Samsung's upcoming skin does not look like a significant upgrade, but there are several usability enhancements worth checking out. This includes two new gestures aimed at improving the multitasking experience.

On your Galaxy S22 running the Android 13 beta, you will find the "Swipe for pop-up view" and "Swipe for split screen" gestures in One UI 5's Labs section (via SamMobile), which is tucked under Settings > Advanced features. Using the first gesture, you can open an app in pop-up view by swiping from the display's top-right corner to the middle. This action is not exactly new—it is a part of the MultiStar Good Lock module in One UI 4. With the next version of One UI, Samsung is integrating the feature directly into the OS.

The "Swipe for split screen" gesture lets you quickly enable split screen mode using a two-finger swipe-up action from the bottom of the display. In One UI 4, you can trigger the same behavior by long pressing the Recents button, though it needs to be first enabled from the MultiStar Good Lock module.

Samsung has previously used the Labs section in One UI to add advanced new productivity features to its skin. In One UI 4.1, you can run any app in multi-window mode and hide the status and navigation bars while running apps in split-view mode. Both features were a part of a Good Lock module before being integrated directly into the OS.

Whatever the case, the new One UI 5 gestures will help with multitasking when running multiple apps on your Galaxy phone, especially on foldables.