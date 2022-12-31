Samsung’s mobile division churns out some of the best phones, smartwatches, and even tablets on the market. The manufacturer’s design team, in particular, has been instrumental in shaping how we hold, wear, and, thus, use devices in the Galaxy Z foldable or a Galaxy Watch. But with 2023 ahead of all of us, the company's now looking to shake things up with the appointment of Hubert H. Lee as an executive vice president and head of its Mobile Experience Design Team.

Lee previously served as the Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz China and has over 20 years of expertise in the design field, Samsung stated in a release. This news means he will be closely involved with the design and development of devices such as the Galaxy S lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip, the Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Tab series, and others.

Lee expressed his pleasure at the appointment but didn’t go into much detail about the direction he would take in terms of Samsung’s iconic design language.

While this appointment is unlikely to impact Samsung’s design philosophy in the short run, the changes, if any, could only be visible over the next couple of years or so. So we’re not holding our breath to find massive design changes with the upcoming Galaxy S23 series — of which numerous leaks have already dropped and we expect more of them to hit the feeds as we inch closer to the rumored Unpacked event in February.

Any longtime Samsung smartphone user will know that the company has come a long way since drawing up the original Galaxy S — it was definitely a legal controversy for Apple, to say the least. The electronics giant also has a decent presence in the high-end wearable market, though it is still dwarfed by said rival.

Samsung generates a large portion of its revenue from mid-range and budget phones, which could be among the first to undergo design changes in the coming year.