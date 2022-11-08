The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the brand’s latest and greatest smartwatch. Since it doesn’t rely on proprietary mechanisms to attach straps like the Pixel Watch, there are several materials and finishes Watch 5 customers can choose from, right from sophisticated tan leather to colorful silicone straps. Now, Samsung has two fresh additions of its own to the long list of your choices, both of which are metal straps.

Samsung has launched a new premium-looking metallic Milanese band finished in Silver or Black (via SamMobile). This band is adjustable and available in two sizes — one befitting small to medium wrists and another for medium to large wrists. The Milanese band has a fine mesh structure coupled with a magnetic D-buckle, so the wearer can easily adjust the length to suit. All variations of this new band cost $100 apiece.

Samsung’s new Milanese band for the Galaxy Watch 5

The company also launched the Metal Link Bracelet, a more conventional strap made of titanium links. It is available finished in Black or Gray, in just one size (for medium to large wrists), for $300. This strap also has an adjustable magnetic D-buckle for fastening.

Samsung’s new Metal Link Bracelet for the Galaxy Watch 5

Interestingly, the Milanese strap is compatible with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 models, while the Metal Link Bracelet only works with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The new bands are beautiful and premium, but if they aren’t quite your style, check out our selection of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands.