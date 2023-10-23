Summary Samsung has released the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ tablets with affordable prices and basic features for daily use and content consumption.

The Tab A9 comes with an 8.7-inch LCD panel and stereo speakers, while the A9+ features an 11-inch LCD panel with a higher refresh rate and quad speakers.

Both tablets have an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage options, and support for cellular connectivity. The A9+ also supports 5G networks and Samsung DeX functionality.

If you are in the market for an Android tablet, it is hard to ignore the offerings from Samsung. The Korean giant makes some great high-end tablets, with the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra representing the best of what an Android tablet can deliver. But not everyone can spend $1,200 on a device. For simple use cases, you need a cheap tablet to get the job done, possibly with a big screen. Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ to cater to such customers.

Until last year, Samsung's budget Tab A lineup only consisted of one model. This time, the company has split the series into two, with the Tab A9 packing an 8.7-inch display while the Tab A9+ features an 11-inch LCD panel with a higher 90Hz refresh rate. For comparison, the Galaxy Tab A8 shipped with a 10.5-inch 60Hz LCD panel.

Both tablets use an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, which might not be that powerful but is undoubtedly better than the Unisoc chip used by last year's Galaxy Tab A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 The Galaxy A9 is Samsung's budget tablet, packing an 8.7-inch LCD panel, stereo speakers, a quad-core SoC, and all-day battery life. Running on Android 13, the tablet is great for daily use if you don't plan to run heavy apps or games. Storage 64GB or 128GB Operating System Android 13 Battery 5,100mAh Display type LCD panel Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 Display dimensions 8.7-inch Weight 332g Cellular connectivity LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 RAM 4GB or 8GB Front Camera 2MP Rear Camera 8MP Charging speed 15W

The Tab A9 and A9+ are available in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations. But Samsung has skimped on the storage, as the entry-level variant ships with 64GB of space. There's a microSD card slot, so you can add more storage down the line.

Samsung's budget tablets are running Android 13, but they don't pack the same software features as you will find in its more expensive tablets. They are also not covered by the company's promise of four OS updates and five years of security patches.

The Galaxy Tab A9 houses a 5,100mAh battery, while the Tab A9+ packs a bigger 7,040mAh cell. They support 15W fast charging, though you don't get a charger in the box.

Source: Samsung

Samsung is offering cellular connectivity on both models, but only the A9+ supports 5G networks. It is also the only model to support Samsung DeX, which lets you connect the tablet to a TV to trigger a desktop-like mode. The bigger chassis of the Tab A9+ has allowed Samsung to equip it with quad speakers, while the regular Tab A9 has stereo speakers.

The Galaxy Tab A9 series will go on sale starting October 23 in Graphite, Silver, and Navy colors. Samsung has not detailed the price in its announcement, but given the low-end specs, these tablets should not cost much. Interestingly, the Tab A9 went official in India at the beginning of this month, with prices starting from as low as Rs 12,999 ($160).