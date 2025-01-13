Summary Samsung Galaxy Ring expanding availability with new sizes and launching in more countries.

The smart ring ecosystem continues to grow with new options emerging every month, but the Samsung Galaxy Ring remains one of the best smart rings available. A few months after its official debut, Samsung has been steadily expanding the Galaxy Ring's availability across more regions. Now, the company is officially launching the Galaxy Ring in additional countries and introducing new sizes.

Samsung has announced in a press release that the Galaxy Ring will soon be available in sizes 14 and 15. The company had been rumored to expand its ring sizes for some time, and now the new sizes are officially confirmed. This means you can now buy the Galaxy Ring for larger fingers, with sizes ranging from 5 to 15.

Like the previous options, the new sizes of the Galaxy Ring will be available in all three finishes: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. It's also worth noting that all ring sizes are priced the same at $399.

Samsung also revealed that the Galaxy Ring will launch in 15 additional markets next month, bringing its total availability to 53 countries. New markets include Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and more. Here’s the full list of new countries receiving the Galaxy Ring:

Cyprus

Czech

Greece

Hungary

Israel

Japan

Malaysia

Mauritius

New Zealand

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Taiwan

Vietnam

Zambia

