Summary Samsung re-introduces an upgrade program called the New Galaxy Club.

It is currently only available for the Galaxy S25 series.

Users can upgrade to a new flagship Galaxy phone after making 12 monthly payments.

Samsung is taking another shot at an upgrade program similar to the iPhone Upgrade Program. Alongside the Galaxy S25 series, the company announced the New Galaxy Club, an upgrade program that allows users to get the newest Galaxy flagship by paying a low monthly price for 12 months. After that, they can upgrade to Samsung's latest flagship without incurring extra fees or charges.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Upgrade Program, comparable to the iPhone Upgrade Program, alongside the Galaxy S8 in 2017. It enabled users to upgrade to a new flagship after 12 monthly payments. However, a few years later, it silently phased out the program, likely due to low consumer interest.

With the Galaxy S25, Samsung is again launching a phone subscription service called the New Galaxy Club, albeit with a slight twist. Users can join the upgrade program by paying $8.33 monthly for the Galaxy S25 Ultra or S25+, and $6.20 for the standard Galaxy S25.

This is on top of the retail price you pay to get the phone, making it different from other upgrade programs. Think of it as an add-on subscription that allows you to upgrade your phone early with some additional perks.

After making payments for 12 months, users can upgrade to the newest Galaxy. Samsung will pay the remaining installments or provide a 50% trade-in credit for your next phone purchase.

Free Samsung Care+ coverage bundled with New Galaxy Club