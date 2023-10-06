Summary Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2400 chip promises 70% faster CPU performance and up to 14.7x faster AI processing compared to its predecessor.

The CPU core layout of the Exynos 2400 might include one Cortex-X4 core at 3.16GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores at 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and four low-power Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz.

The Exynos 2400 will feature an AMD RDNA 3-based Xclipse 940 GPU for improved raytracing performance, and it will be fabricated on Samsung's advanced 4nm LPP node.

The best Android smartphones launched this year use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. While Samsung's LSI division is also a key player in the SoC market, its Exynos chips have lagged behind the competition for a while with poor performance and overheating issues. That led the Korean giant to cancel the Exynos 2300 and go all in with a Snapdragon chip for the Galaxy S23 series this year. But rumors suggest the company might use the Exynos 2400 in at least some variants of the Galaxy S24 in 2024. That chip has gone official, with Samsung sharing preliminary details about its performance at its SLSI Tech Day event.

Samsung claims the Exynos 2400 delivers 70% faster CPU performance and up to 14.7x faster AI processing than the Exynos 2200 (via SamMobile). The chipset packs a 10-core CPU, but the company did not detail its core layout and clock speed.

Rumors indicate the SoC could pack one Cortex-X4 core running at 3.16GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores clocked@2.6GHz, and four low-power Cortex-A520 cores running at 1.95GHz. Based on Arm v9.2 architecture, all the CPU cores are 64-bit only, so Exynos 2400-powered phones can't run 32-bit apps.

The upcoming flagship Exynos chip will use an AMD RDNA 3-based Xclipse 940 GPU, which promises significantly better raytracing performance. However, Samsung did not share any numbers on what kind of performance improvement to expect.

Samsung will fabricate the chip on its advanced 4nm LPP node. But again, it did not share any performance or efficiency improvements this will bring. Exynos chips are infamous for overheating issues and poor efficiency, so the company's silence on these aspects for the Exynos 2400 does not bode well.

On stage, Samsung also demonstrated the Exynos 2400's AI prowess by running its new text-to-image AI generation tool, which is meant for future Galaxy smartphones.

The Exynos 2400 will come with a next-gen 5G modem with NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) technology. If anything, this likely hints at the Exynos 2400-equipped phones offering satellite connectivity like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series.

Last year, Samsung extended and expanded the scope of its partnership with Qualcomm up to 2030, which included "expand[ing] their collaboration with Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products." This was followed by the Korean giant using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chip exclusively across the Galaxy S23 lineup. Many believed that Samsung would continue using Qualcomm chips on its flagship Galaxy devices for the foreseeable future.

However, if recent rumors are anything to go by, Samsung will return to using its Exynos SoC in the regular and Plus Galaxy S24 variants in certain markets. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will apparently use Qualcomm's next-gen flagship chipset worldwide.

Here's hoping the Exynos 2400 delivers significantly better performance and efficiency than the last few flagship Exynos chips.