Trading in your Z Flip 3 will now get you $200 less towards your new Samsung foldable

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was an instant hit that amassed over 52% of the total foldable phone market share in 2021. The device's successor — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — was released last week. To enable similar success for its new foldable, Samsung has been offering $900 of credit towards the purchase of the Z Flip 4 in exchange for a functioning model of its predecessor. This ensured that the cost of the Z Flip 4 after credit deductions came to a mere $99. However, it seems that the deal has now been modified, leaving those who bought the base model Z Flip 3 hundreds of dollars worse off.

Samsung's trade-in program enables users to give up an eligible device for instant "trade-in credits," which can be used for redeeming a new Galaxy device. When the Z Flip 4 was launched on August 10, there was a single valuation for all Galaxy Z Flip 3 models to ensure that they could be redeemed for a $900 credit.

However, it seems the company has decided to take its commitment down a peg for the people who didn't or couldn't afford to splash out. While the 256GB version of the foldable still offers the same amount of credit, 9to5Google notes that the 128GB version only offers $700 of redeemable value towards the purchase of a Z Flip 4.

Samsung has not confirmed why these credit changes were made. While it is likely that this was its original plan, there's also a slight possibility that the company may have seen outsized demand for the offer.

In any case, the Z Flip 4 seems like a device worth having and users should grab this foldable with both hands before any further changes are made to trade-in valuations. Pre-orders are live up until August 26.