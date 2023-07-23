Based on all the leaks, the highlight of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 should be the bigger cover display. While the Flip 4 has a 1.9" outer screen, the 2023 Flip foldable is rumored to pack a massive 3.26" display. Rumors suggest you can't run full-blown apps on the cover screen, but Samsung and Google will reportedly optimize their to use the additional screen space better. Some renders have also shown the new stock cover widgets. Now, ahead of the phone's launch on July 26th, Samsung has updated the MultiStar Good Lock module with a cover widget for the Flip 5.

Good Lock's MultiStar module lets you customize various multitasking-related features on a Galaxy phone, like multi-window screen zoom, the ability to focus on both apps in multi-window mode, enable/disable the Pop-up view action, and more. Admittedly, a MultiStar cover widget on the Flip 5's outer screen is unlikely to be that useful. However, this update indicates that Samsung is working on new cover widgets for the Flip 5. And presumably, even Google.

As a previously leaked marketing image showed, the Flip 5 will have cover widgets for the weather, flight boarding pass, calendar, call history, battery level of connected devices, and incoming messages. There could be other widgets on offer as well, and we could learn about them once Samsung officially unveils the Flip 5 alongside other devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26th.

The Motorola Razr+ is the other notable flip foldable in the US to feature a big cover screen. And while you can't run full-screen apps on its cover display either, Moto offers a plethora of customization options, and there are even games you can play on the cover screen. It will be interesting to see what features Samsung will offer for the Flip 5's cover screen to one-up Moto's efforts.

You can download the latest MultiStar update from the Galaxy Store.