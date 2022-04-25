Mother's Day is just around the corner, and while flowers and a card might sound like enough, we both know your mom's worth more than that. If you're a regular Android Police reader, you're probably the type of person that your friends and family come to for smartphone recommendations. With Samsung's selection of Mother's Day sales, you can skip the conversation entirely and get your mom some of the best phones on the market for less, along with some excellent accessories.

These sales run through Sunday, May 8th — which, coincidentally, is when Mother's Day falls this year — giving you just enough time to pick up some new tech for your family. If your mom (or you, or anyone else in your life) prefers a standard smartphone, Samsung is currently offering storage upgrades on all three Galaxy S22 models. You can grab a 256GB S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra for the price of each respective 128GB model, or pick up the 512GB S22 Ultra for the price of the 256GB version. It's an excellent deal considering none of these phones include microSD card slots.

If you're looking for a more straightforward discount, Amazon is offering $100 off the S22 and $200 off the S22+ and S22 Ultra, respectively. That brings all three models down to their lowest prices yet, with the Note replacement breaking into three-digit territory for the first time.

Of course, if your mother — or you, we won't judge — wants to live on the bleeding edge of tech, Samsung's best deals right now are on its foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is $300 off right now, and it even includes a free Galaxy Watch4 to match it. That's our pick for the best smartwatch around right now, making it a no-brainer if the recent Pixel Watch leaks haven't won you over.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is also available for $150 off, and while it doesn't include a smartwatch, Samsung is throwing in a set of Galaxy Buds2 on the house.

Finally, the Galaxy S21 FE is also marked down ahead of Mother's Day. It might not be as exciting as these other deals, but buyers can score $100 in instant Samsung credit — perfect for all sorts of accessories.

All of these deals at Samsung require an eligible trade-in, so keep that in mind before you add a device to your cart. If you're ready to get your mom off her aging iPhone 6S and onto something a little more modern, hit the links below to check them out.

