Summary Android XR update will allow third-party apps access to cameras on XR headsets, similar to regular Android phones.

Apps will need user approval before accessing the rear (world-facing) or front (selfie) cameras, keeping privacy in check.

With direct camera access, devs can finally bring advanced AR and computer vision tricks to XR, pushing mixed reality forward.

VR headsets currently use cameras to show the real world, but they keep raw camera access locked down to their own system software. Third-party developers can use passthrough, but only as a background feature, meaning they can’t directly tap into the camera feed. That means no fancy custom AR tricks or computer vision models, which somehow limits what developers can do. But it seems the next Android XR update might change that. It could bring camera permissions like your Android phone has, letting apps actually tap into the camera feed.

During a chat with Google about Android XR’s camera access on XR headsets, Skarred Ghost’s Antony Vitillo asked about third-party app permissions, especially considering privacy restrictions on devices like the Quest 3 (via SamMobile). A Google representative explained that just like any Android app, developers can use camera frames on XR, as long as they get the user’s permission first.

Android XR apps will soon be able to ask for access to both the "main world-facing camera" (rear camera) and the "main selfie-camera" (like a front camera), similar to how it works on regular Android phones. Sources say Google has already rolled out this feature. What’s interesting is that other big players, like Meta’s Quest 3 and Apple’s Vision Pro, still block third-party developers from directly tapping into their camera systems. This could give Android XR a serious edge in the mixed reality space.

Samsung’s Project Moohan just got more interesting

This news comes hot on the heels of a hands-on look at Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset, which spilled a lot of details but left some big questions unanswered. One of the biggest mysteries was whether third-party apps would get access to the passthrough camera. Google’s latest information seems to be filling in some of those blanks.

With XR headsets able to grab visual data, the risk of privacy issues is real, making camera access control a huge deal. Google’s latest update tackles this head-on, giving users more say over who gets to use the cameras and when. It’s a big step toward keeping things secure while still opening up possibilities for developers.