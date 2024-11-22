Key Takeaways Samsung's cloud gaming platform lets users play Android-native games without downloads.

Samsung's focus on ad conversions allows users to start a game directly from an ad click.

The service is now out of beta and currently offers access to 23 games, including the likes of Homescapes, Monopoly Go, Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, and more.

Samsung's 2023-announced free mobile cloud gaming platform is out of beta in North America starting today, and similar to Google's Instant Play implementation it allows users to play "full-fledged Android-native games" without the need to download or install them. This isn't necessarily revolutionary, but Samsung is sure phrasing it that way.

Samsung's approach, however, is more directed towards ad conversions, taking users right into a game from an ad click.

Accessible via Samsung's Game Launcher app, which has been renamed to Gaming Hub, the tech giant says that its virtual Android clusters bear the burden of the cloud streaming tech, with new APKs loaded to the cloud servers right after they're made available on Samsung's Galaxy Store Seller Portal. At launch, the service will offer access to 23 games, including the likes of Homescapes, Monopoly Go, Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, and more.

In Google's case, certain instant games are available to try out right from the Play Store, which also gives you an option to install the said game. In Samsung's case, the Gaming Hub only acts as a platform to stream games, and if users wish to download and install the said game, they'll have to manually search for it in the Galaxy Store.

Another key difference is that to be eligible for Google's Instant play program, games need to be 15 MB or less in size. Samsung's implementation takes this up a slight notch, to 25 MB. As is the case with any cloud gaming platform, reliable, high-speed internet access on the user's end would be crucial to a optimal experience with low latency.

For what it's worth, Samsung's blog post about its cloud gaming platform leaving beta focuses more on how it benefits publishers, mentioning how developers would be able to thrust users directly into action when they click on a specific mobile game ad. How exactly that works is currently unclear, though we're speculating that tapping a game's ad might redirect users to its listing on Samsung's Gaming Hub, where they can choose to try out the game.

For users, Samsung's cloud streaming should essentially eliminate dependency on the user’s device, which means that those with lower-end Galaxy devices will be able to gain exposure to games that weren't traditionally a viable option. It also gives users the option to try out a game without having to opt into permissions, and is a storage-friendly alternative.

According to the tech giant, during the cloud gaming platform's beta phase, it witnessed a 50 percent conversion rate from initial click to game start, with a 149 percent increase year-over-year in monthly active users cloud gaming on Galaxy devices.

"In the long run, we believe our cloud game platform will not only change the way Samsung Galaxy gamers play mobile games but disrupt how publishers commercially scale their games within our device ecosystem," wrote Samsung.