The headset, which is being developed alongside Google and Qualcomm, might come in multiple form factors — smart glasses and a headset.

The device might allow users to manipulate their surroundings by bringing hidden objects into view.

Samsung's long-awaited re-entry (we haven't forgotten about the Gear VR) into the AR/VR market has been marked with speculation, especially since Samsung has mostly been tight-lipped about its plans. Late last month, however, we gained some additional context about the South Korean tech giant's reported timeline for the hea1dset's arrival.

Samsung had initially planned to release its new AR/VR headset/glasses in Q1 2024, likely in a bid to compete with the Apple Vision Pro. It is unclear what led to the delay, but the headset never materialized. Subsequent reported suggested that a developer version of the device might be released in October 2024, but that never happened either. Following the delays, Samsung, in its latest earnings report, alluded that work on its AR/VR device is still underway, with the 2025 timeline now appearing to offer the highest probability of a release.

In addition to the timeline, Samsung has also been mum about the device's potential design and specs. We do know that Google is working on the device with Samsung, likely on the software side, while Qualcomm will deliver on the chip front. The chip giant has also indicated that the upcoming device will offer a mixed-reality experience, complete with the portable form factor of smart glasses — even though Samsung's patent for the device paints a different picture.

As indicated by 91Mobiles, the publication was able to spot the upcoming device's patent that details its design and description — and it looks like Samsung might be working on two iterations of the device — one with a smart glasses-like portable form factor and a separate head-mounted device.

The headset might be able to unearth hidden objects in your FOV

The patent highlights several key aspects, including the fact that it "may" include a battery module, an antenna, optical devices, speakers, microphones, "a light-emitting module," and more. It is currently unclear if the device will have a built-in battery or if it will be powered by an external source, similar to the Apple Vision Pro.

What is similar to the Vision Pro, however, is that the device will blend virtual reality elements with the real world, with options to go in and out of the virtual landscape with commands or actions. It also highlights how the device will be able to offer context about its wearer's surroundings by displaying objects in the device's camera's field of view that might not normally be visible to the wearer, likely by overlaying digital information. While specific details remain unclear, and the patent's Korean-to-English translation doesn't really help, it looks like the device will allow users to manipulate hidden objects by bringing them into view.

The device will also reportedly support a range of connectivity options, including Ethernet, LAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy, NFC, LTE, 5G, and more, allowing the AR/VR device to connect with other devices and services. The patent doesn't offer much detail about the device's software, though with Google likely handling that, it unequivocally won't be bad.