The new processor, codenamed "Thetis," could debut as the Exynos 2600 for top-tier Samsung phones in 2026.

Samsung's Exynos 2600 is aimed to compete with Apple's next-gen chips and might feature an in-house GPU.

Samsung might be famous for its smartphones, but the company's major moneymaker is its semiconductor manufacturing business. The tech giant is setting ambitious goals for this division, aiming to create the world's most advanced mobile chip. And if a new report from South Korea is to be believed, Samsung has begun developing smartphone chips using a 2nm process.

According to ET News, Samsung is on the brink of a major advancement in mobile processors. The outlet reports that Samsung plans to begin mass production of the 2nm-based SoC in 2025, aiming to include it in the Galaxy S26 series (via SamMobile). This development isn't shocking, considering the company shared a roadmap last year for boosting its semiconductor manufacturing efforts.

Industry insiders told ET News that the new processor, codenamed "Thetis," might hit the market as the Exynos 2600. It's expected to debut on the top-tier Samsung phones slated for launch in 2026. For the uninitiated, the term "nanometer process" relates to the size of each transistor on a chip. Smaller transistors mean more can fit on a single chip, leading to more powerful and efficient performance.

Samsung has got Apple in its sights

Samsung Foundry's first-generation 2nm process node, internally called SF2, is set to compete with Apple's next A-series, M-series, and AI chips, all of which are also expected to use 2nm technology. Apple is likely to reveal its 2nm chipset for the iPhone 17 series by September 2025. Meanwhile, Samsung seems to be planning a later launch for its Exynos 2600.

The Exynos 2600 is expected to power the Galaxy S26 series worldwide, with some exceptions like the US, China, and Canada, where the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC is likely to be used instead. Interestingly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor in all markets.

Additionally, there are rumors that the Exynos 2600 might feature Samsung's in-house GPU, a departure from the AMD GPUs used in previous models like the Exynos 2400 and the upcoming Exynos 2500. If this turns out to be true, the Exynos 2600 could signify a significant move toward Samsung fully developing its own high-performance mobile chipsets.