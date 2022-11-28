When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, it's not always about the latest and greatest. While you'll occasionally see sales on new releases, you're better off looking at older gadgets. Retailers look to the holidays as a method for clearing out their warehouses, which can help you score great products at killer prices — and Samsung is no exception.

Right now, you have the choice of three different devices to pick from, all available under $400. The Galaxy A53 is the newest of the bunch, but don't be fooled by release dates alone. There's good reason to pick up the Galaxy S21 FE or its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, for around the same price. Let's break down the arguments for each.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G $350 $600 Save $250 Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE isn't the newest phone on the block, but it still offers a flagship-esque experience at a lower price. With a great display, excellent performance, and a pending update to Android 13 just around the corner, it's still a great buy. $350 at Amazon

In some ways, the Galaxy S20 FE is the best deal of the bunch. At $350, you're getting a flagship-level phone for way below its usual price. The Snapdragon 865 powering it is still a plenty capable chip, its 1080p 120Hz OLED panel remains a step ahead of most other phones in this price range, and its camera lineup is totally

That said, the Galaxy S20 FE is now two years old, which means it comes with plenty of caveats — even at this price. The Exynos version just got updated with Android 13, which is fantastic news for current and future owners alike. While this sale is on the Snapdragon-powered model, an upgrade should arrive any day now. Unfortunately, its age also means this'll likely be the final major update it receives. Security patches should still be in play, but the S20 FE is undoubtedly entering a new phase of support.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE $400 $700 Save $300 Although it was initially overshadowed by the Galaxy S22's launch, the S21 FE remains a great phone. A budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21, this is a killer value at $400. Its Snapdragon 888 is still a fantastic flagship-quality chipset, and it still has two major Android updates to go before being put out to pasture. $400 at Amazon

Arriving after a long and bumpy road, the Galaxy S21 FE is coming up on its first anniversary, which makes it perfect for scooping up on the cheap. We really enjoyed our time with the S21 FE, despite being overshadowed by the impending launch of the S22 when it arrived on the scene. In fact, the biggest complaint regarding this phone had nothing to do with the device itself, but the price. At $700, it was priced well above the then-recent Pixel 6, making it difficult to recommend over Google's budget flagship.

Thankfully, it's a whole lot cheaper for Cyber Monday. At $400, it's the most expensive of these three phones, but it's also the most powerful. Much of what we loved about the S20 FE is still true here: 120Hz display, flagship-level processor in the Snapdragon 888, and some solid cameras. The haptics even get an upgrade, and since the phone shipped with Android 12, you still have at least two more software upgrades to go.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy A53?

Finally, there's the Galaxy A53. Like the S20 FE before it, it's priced at $350 for Cyber Monday, down $100 from its usual price. Although this device isn't part of the flagship S-series, Samsung's A-series devices offer some of the best bang for your buck around. The Galaxy A53 happens to be one of our favorite entries, even at MSRP.

Although it lacks the high-end processor of the S21 FE, it's also the newest device on this list. You also get to keep plenty of the niceties from the Fan Edition phones, including the 120Hz display. And unlike the $350 Galaxy S20 FE, it's on track to get future versions of Android.

So, which should you pick?

Honestly, you can't go wrong with any of the three. If money's no object, spring for the Galaxy S21 FE. It's a killer phone at this price, and it'll get you a couple of years of future support. If you're shopping at the $350 level, your choice is more difficult. The Galaxy S20 FE has proven itself to be a reliable, dependable flagship phone, but it's beginning to show its age. The A53, meanwhile, remains one of our favorite budget picks, but it's arguably outdone by the $300 Pixel 6a.

If you're okay with a slower update schedule, the Galaxy S20 FE is a totally acceptable phone as we close out 2022. While gadget nerds love to concern ourselves with new features and UI changes, the truth is that most regular shoppers don't feel the same way. And with the phone set to continue receiving security patches — the updates that really matter — it's easy enough to recommend.